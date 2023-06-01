Finance minister starts budget speech

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has started budget speech at 3:02pm on Thursday in the 23rd budget session of the parliament for fiscal 2023-2024.
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury presided over the session which began at 3:00 pm.
The budget speech this year is titled "Unnayner Agrayatra Periye Smart Bangladesher Abhimukhe" (Towards a Smart Bangladesh after the march of development).
The size of the budget this time is Tk 7.6 trillion which was approved in a cabinet meeting presided over by prime minister Sheikh Hasina at the parliament.
The target of income in the budget would be Tk 5 trillion (500,000 crore). Of the amount, the target income of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) will be Tk 4.3 trillion.
The deficit in the budget will be more than Tk 2.5 trillion. The GDP growth target in the upcoming budget would be 7.5 per cent while the inflation rate would be 6.5 per cent.