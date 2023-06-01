Finance minister starts budget speech

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has started budget speech at 3:02pm on Thursday in the 23rd budget session of the parliament for fiscal 2023-2024.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury presided over the session which began at 3:00 pm.

The budget speech this year is titled "Unnayner Agrayatra Periye Smart Bangladesher Abhimukhe" (Towards a Smart Bangladesh after the march of development).