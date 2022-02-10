98 more Bangladeshi workers leave for South Korea

According to the Bangladesh Bank (BB), the remittance inflow from the Bangladesh workers in South Korea has increased from US$ 80.65 million to US$ 209.16 million in between 2016-17 and 2020/21 fiscal years.
The South Korean Government suspended accepting foreign workers in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and resumed receiving the expatriates from December 2021.
After the resumption, so far, a total of 339 Bangladesh expatriate workers have traveled to Korea; 111 in December 2021, 130 in January, 2022 and 98 in February 2022, said the South Korean Embassy in Dhaka on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, a total of 108 workers were scheduled to depart, but 10 workers who were found to be Covid-19 positive in the PCR test.
Among the 98 workers, 34 workers were newly employed while the rest of them, 64 were re-entry workers.
Another batch of 130 Bangladesh workers will be sent to Korea in mid-February.
South Korea has been admitting medium and low-skilled foreign workers from 16 countries including Bangladesh through the EPS (Employment Permit System) program.