98 more Bangladeshi workers leave for South Korea

Prothom Alo English Desk
Expatriate workers
Some 98 more Bangladeshi workers left for South Korea from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka via chartered flights operated by a Korean air company, reports UNB.

With this, a total of 339 Bangladeshi workers have left for South Korea since December, 2021.

It was the second batch of Bangladeshi expatriate workers going to Korea this year after the 92 workers on 5 January.

According to the Bangladesh Bank (BB), the remittance inflow from the Bangladesh workers in South Korea has increased from US$ 80.65 million to US$ 209.16 million in between 2016-17 and 2020/21 fiscal years.

The South Korean Government suspended accepting foreign workers in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and resumed receiving the expatriates from December 2021.

After the resumption, so far, a total of 339 Bangladesh expatriate workers have traveled to Korea; 111 in December 2021, 130 in January, 2022 and 98 in February 2022, said the South Korean Embassy in Dhaka on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a total of 108 workers were scheduled to depart, but 10 workers who were found to be Covid-19 positive in the PCR test.

Among the 98 workers, 34 workers were newly employed while the rest of them, 64 were re-entry workers.

Another batch of 130 Bangladesh workers will be sent to Korea in mid-February.

South Korea has been admitting medium and low-skilled foreign workers from 16 countries including Bangladesh through the EPS (Employment Permit System) program.

