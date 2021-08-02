Asian markets mostly up but China, Delta fears temper optimism

Asian markets mostly rose Monday but investor optimism over the global recovery was being kept in check by worries over the spread of the Delta Covid variant as well as China's regulatory crackdown.

Signs that US lawmakers were edging towards agreement on Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill were unable to provide much of a boost, while eyes are on the release of US jobs data at the end of the week as firms struggle to fill positions despite unemployment remaining high.

In the latest sign that the global outlook is upbeat, figures last week showed the US economy had returned to its pre-pandemic level–though at a slower pace than expected–while the eurozone expanded at a much better rate than forecast.