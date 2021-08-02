Asian markets mostly up but China, Delta fears temper optimism

However, observers said the rally that world markets have enjoyed for much of the past year was sputtering as investors grow increasingly concerned about spiking inflation that many have warned could force central banks to taper their ultra-loose monetary policies.
Added to that is the slow vaccination programmes in some countries and rapid spread of the Delta variant that has led to the reimposition of lockdowns and other containment measures.
In early trade, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei and Manila rose but Singapore and Jakarta fell.
"Shares remain at risk of a short-term correction or volatility as coronavirus cases rise globally, the inflation scare continues and as we come into seasonally weaker months, but surging company profits in the US and lower bond yields are providing support," said Shane Oliver at AMP Capital.
Nervous traders are keeping tabs on China after authorities last week embarked on a crackdown on the country's private tuition firms as well as the tech and property sectors.
The moves raised concern that other industries could be next, despite officials and state media trying to calm markets in the face of a rout.