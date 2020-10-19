Asian markets rise on US stimulus hope, China growth falls short

At the weekend House Speaker Nancy Pelosi set a Tuesday deadline for a pact to be hammered out, while Donald Trump urged his Republican party to offer more than the $1.8 trillion they have put forward, adding that he would be willing to go higher than the Democrats' $2.2 trillion proposal.

The president on Sunday said: "I want at a bigger number" than Pelosi. "That doesn't mean all the Republicans agree with me but I think they will in the end."

That came a day after he said he "could quickly convince" his party to back a "good" deal.

"If you said a trillion-eight, if you said two trillion, if you said two trillion-two -- many numbers -- I'm willing to go higher than that," he told a Milwaukee-based TV station.

"I will take care of that problem in two minutes."