Asian markets struggle as inflation worries offset recovery hopes

Markets were mixed Monday as investors struggled to maintain an initial rally, with falling infection rates and more good news on the vaccine front playing off against worries about high valuations and inflation.

While the United States is approaching 500,000 deaths, there is growing optimism that there is light at the end of the tunnel in the Covid-19 crisis as governments embark on immunisation programmes that will allow economies to reopen.

Expectations that president Joe Biden's vast stimulus will be passed next month are also keeping spirits up, as a raft of data last week on factory and services activity indicated the financial hit to the United States and Europe might not be as bad as feared.

News that the Pfizer/BioNTech jab appeared to prevent nine in 10 people from getting the disease in Israel -- which is the most advanced in its rollout -- provided a positive background. Israeli officials also said the shot was 99 per cent effective at preventing deaths from the disease.

Meanwhile, hopes for a wider distribution were given a lift after Pfizer said its drug could be stored in normal medical freezers instead of the ultra-cold conditions initially thought necessary.

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taipei and Jakarta rose but Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Wellington and Manila were all in the red.

The rally that has characterised the past few months looks to be wobbling as traders fret that prices may have become a little too frothy.

There is growing concern that the expected recovery and Biden's spending package will fire a surge in inflation that could force the Federal Reserve to wind back the loose monetary policies and record-low interest rates that have been a key pillar of a near-year-long market surge.