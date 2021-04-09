Bangladesh looking to buy more rice, mostly from India

Bangladesh, traditionally the world's third-biggest rice producer which has accelerated imports to shore up depleted stocks, issued a new tender to buy 50,000 tonnes, while another tender for a similar quality from an Indian firm was approved, food ministry officials said.

It is also looking to buy more rice under state-to-state deals, mostly from India.

This comes as a storm damaged rice crops in wetland areas, known as Haor, in the north eastern part of Bangladesh this week.