Bangladesh seeks $500m from WB for COVID-19 vaccines

This was discussed at a meeting between Bangladesh and the World Bank held virtually on 22 October evening as part of the annual meetings 2020 of the World Bank and the IMF.

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal led the Bangladesh delegation while World Bank vice president for the South Asia region Hartwig Schafer led the World Bank delegation. Finance division senior secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder and Economic Relations Division (ERD) secretary Fatima Yasmin and World Bank country director Mercy Tembon also remained connected in the meeting, said a finance ministry press release Saturday.

It said that the Bangladesh side requested the World Bank to release $250 million on urgent basis out of the $500 million under the COVID-19 Recovery and Response Project to overcome the various COVID-19 related shocks in the country.

Besides, the release said, the Bangladesh side also requested the lending agency for taking necessary steps for speedily disbursing the 3rd installment of $250 million budget support in the current fiscal year under the World Bank supported Programmatic Jobs Development Policy Credit (DPC) in order to maintain the country’s affected labour market, financial and social sectors owning to the novel coronavirus pandemic.