Bangladesh’s economy to perform better next year: Kamal

Responding to a question, the finance minister said “We always expect the best. As you all know, the World Bank and the IMF have projected that the global economy will be four percent lower than last year. And for the Asian countries, they say, it will be 1.7 per cent less. This will increase the suffering in developed countries.”

Wishing everyone a happy English New Year, Mustafa Kamal said Bangladesh has been dealing with the COVID-19 properly from the beginning.

“We are in a good position roughly or comparatively. So we think in the same way that our economy will be better next year,” he added.