Banks allowed to declare highest 35pc dividend for shareholders

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Banks will be allowed to declare a maximum of 35 per cent dividend instead of 30 per cent for shareholders.

The decision has been taken at a meeting between the Bangladesh Bank (BB) and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) at BSEC Bhaban in the capital, said a press release.

As per the press release, the dividend limit of listed banks will be increased and banks will be able to pay a maximum of 35 per cent dividend instead of 30 per cent.

To this end, BB will take necessary steps, the release added. According to the earlier circular issued by Bangladesh Bank, a bank could declare a maximum dividend of 30 per cent.

Of this, 15 per cent was cash and 15 per cent bonus dividend.

