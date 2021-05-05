Banks to operate from 10am to 2pm from Thursday

Banks will operate from 10:00am to 2:00pm from 6 ( Thursday) to 16 May for normal transactions as the government has extended the ongoing lockdown to contain the Covid-19 transmission, reports UNB.
However, banks will remain open until 3:30 for conducting other necessary activities. Bangladesh Bank issued this instruction in line with the directives of the cabinet division, said a central bank circular on Wednesday.
Normally, banks operate from 10:00am to 4:00pm every day. Earlier, banks were operating from 10:00am to 1:00pm keeping office open until 2:30 pm for other necessary works as per the directives of the government.
According to a Bangladesh Bank circular, banks will keep open its branches from 10-13 May at the industrial areas to facilitate salary disbursement for workers and employees of the export-oriented garment Industries (depending on the moon sight for Eid).
It said all other instructions will remain unchanged as per the circular of 13 April. The banks have to take measures to provide transport facilities for the staff during the period.