Banks to operate from 10am to 2pm from Thursday

Banks will operate from 10:00am to 2:00pm from 6 ( Thursday) to 16 May for normal transactions as the government has extended the ongoing lockdown to contain the Covid-19 transmission, reports UNB.

However, banks will remain open until 3:30 for conducting other necessary activities. Bangladesh Bank issued this instruction in line with the directives of the cabinet division, said a central bank circular on Wednesday.

Normally, banks operate from 10:00am to 4:00pm every day. Earlier, banks were operating from 10:00am to 1:00pm keeping office open until 2:30 pm for other necessary works as per the directives of the government.