Banks will remain closed during lockdown: Bangladesh Bank

All banks will remain closed during the 'all-out lockdown' enforced from 14 April to contain coronavirus.

Bangladesh Bank disclosed this decision on Monday

All sub-branches, booth banking and agent banking services will also remain closed. However, ATM, internet banking and all online services will remain open.

Moreover, banks in the sea, land and airport areas can be kept open for import and export activities. Besides, branches, which deal with foreign transactions, can open for the necessity of the exporters. However, Bangladesh Bank will not give any instructions to open any bank.

Bangladesh Bank spokesman Sirajul Islam said all branches will remain closed. Branches can be kept open as per demand of import and export activities, he said adding the health guidelines have to be followed properly.