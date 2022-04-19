Business

BB allows banks to charge addt’l 1pc interest on EDF loans for interim period

Bangladesh Bank has allowed the authorised dealer (AD) banks to charge additional one per cent interest on exporters for interim period against loans under Export Development Fund (EDF).

"To maintain smooth support for input procurements from EDF against export trade, it has been decided that ADs may charge additional interest to borrowers not exceeding 1.0 per cent per annum for the period between 'import payments from sources of ADs' and 'receipts of refinancing from EDF'. As usual, ADs will be charged by Bangladesh Bank at 1.0 per cent per annum against its refinancing from EDF," as per a BB circular issued on Tuesday.

The BB notice said that the ongoing export trend creates huge demand for input procurements, leading to pressures on EDF loans.

