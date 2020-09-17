BB asks banks to keep LC margin on onion import within 9pc

Prothom Alo English Desk
Advertisement

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Thursday asked banks to keep the interest rates on the loans used to import onions at maximum 9 per cent, reports BSS.

“The prices of onion are on an upward trend at local markets following the price hike of the key cooking ingredient in international markets,” said a BB circular issued today.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Under the circumstances, BB instructed banks to keep the margins on opening letters of credits (LCs) for importing onions at a minimum level.

The instruction would be effective until 31 December this year.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

Gold prices soar again, by Tk 2,450 this time

Gold prices soar again, by Tk 2,450 this time

Work abstention brings containers to a halt at Chattogram port

Containers at Chattogram port

US to block cotton, tomato imports from China over forced labour

Beijing : In this file photo taken on 9 November 2017, US president Donald Trump (L) shakes hand with China`s president Xi Jinping at the end of a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. China said Monday, 13 May 2019 it will raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of US goods from June 1, in retaliation to the latest round of US tariff hikes and Washington`s plans to target almost all Chinese imports. The announcement came after the latest round of US-China trade negotiations ended Friday, 10 May 2019 without a deal, and after Washington increased tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

China-backed AIIB approves $100m to Bangladesh to fight COVID-19

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) logo