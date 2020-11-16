BB bringing micro businesses, professionals under digital payment ecosystem

Bangladesh Bank has moved to introduce personal retain account (PRA) with banks and mobile financial service (MFS) providers to bring micro businesses under a digital payment ecosystem.

The central bank issued a circular on Monday saying PRA will be applicable for micro and floating entrepreneurs, grass-root vendors and service providers and also for those who operate business or services at personal level through different social media and platforms.

"This will be a very simpliest way of fund transfer between micro-level businesses like vendors, rickshaws pullars or even tea stall operators," Md Mezbaul Haque, general manager of Payment System Department in Bangladesh Bank, told UNB.