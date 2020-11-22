BB gets two deputy governors

Two have been recruited on contract as deputy governors of Bangladesh Bank.
They are Bangladesh Bank executive director Kazi Sayedur Rahman and Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) managing director AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan.
Their contractual appointments were confirmed in a notification signed by finance ministry's financial institution division deputy secretary Md Jehad Uddin.
Advertisement
As deputy governors, they will continue their duties up to 62 years of age. Sayedur will be 62 years on 1 January 2025 and AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan on 1 February 2024.
Currently there are two deputy governors in Bangladesh Bank. With the latest recruitment, the number increases to four. The tenure of deputy governor SM Maniruzzaman will end next month.