BB issues guideline on non-banking assets

If the market value of the assets is higher than the loan outstanding, the loans have to be adjusted, and the remaining portion cannot be part of the balance sheet. In such cases, the borrowers have will be released from any debt obligation and can't be shown as defaulters in the Credit Information Bureau (CIB).

If the market value is lower than the loan outstanding, the loans cannot be adjusted entirely. So, the borrower cannot be granted any acquittance.

Under such a scenario, the unadjusted debts have to be stated as loans, and all legal steps have to be taken to recoup the remainder of the financing, the guidelines said.

In the case of the non-banking assets that stemmed from the write-off loans, the borrowers will be freed from the debt obligation and cannot be shown as defaulters if the market value of the assets goes past the total loans payable. But if the value is lower than the loans, the debtors would be shown as defaulters.

The central bank has ordered banks not to hold the non-banking assets beyond the permitted time. Banks have to move to sell them as soon as possible. They, however, can use the assets to run banking operations.

Such assets will be transferred to the portion of the tangible assets of banks, and the interest suspense or provision against the non-banking assets will directly move to the retained earnings portion. It cannot be shown as the income of the year.