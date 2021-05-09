Bengal Group’s Jashim Uddin elected FBCCI president

The other three vice presidents from Chamber Group are Md Aminul Hoque Shamin from Mymensingh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Md Salahuddin Alamgir from Pirojpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and MA Razzak Khan from Meherpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Newly-elected FBCCI president Jashim Uddin was one of the nominated directors of the board from the Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

On 26 April, directors of the FBCCI board were elected without any voting as the number of valid candidates was 78 against 80 directorship posts.