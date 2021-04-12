BEZA hosts discussion over potentials of SMEs

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and chief executive officer of Pran-RFL Group, Aameir Alihussain, managing director of BSRM Group of Companies and Miran Ali, managing director of Bitopi Group were among the distinguished panelists at the virtual discussion.



Mahbubul Alam said investors need to be guided on finding the right sector for investment which should be a part of a comprehensive investment diversification strategy.



Ahsan Khan Chowdhury called upon investors and businessman to cash in on the tremendous potential of business growth in Bangladesh.



Aameir Alihussain sighted capacity and skills development and access to finance for SMEs as the stimulating factor for the next level growth of Bangladesh.



Miran Ali said Bangladesh can easily double the production in next few years through diversified investment specially focusing on manmade fibers instead of traditional cotton products.



Rajashekaran discussed the potential of SMEs and diversified investment opportunities.