BEZA hosts discussion over potentials of SMEs

UNB
Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) is building a separate SME zone at Bangabandhu Shilpanagar in Mirsarai to raise the contribution of the SMEs to the GDP, said BEZA executive chairman Paban Chowdhury
He was addressing a webinar titled 'Enabling Investment Climate to Realize Great Potential' held recently in partnership with Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) Bangladesh Center of Excellence (BCE).
The discussion focused on the diversification of investment and potential sectors for investment, UNB reports.
The session was chaired by CCCI president Mahbubul Alam and moderated by N. Rajashekaran (Shekar), managing director, Citibank National Association, Bangladesh, said a media release on Monday.
Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and chief executive officer of Pran-RFL Group, Aameir Alihussain, managing director of BSRM Group of Companies and Miran Ali, managing director of Bitopi Group were among the distinguished panelists at the virtual discussion.
Mahbubul Alam said investors need to be guided on finding the right sector for investment which should be a part of a comprehensive investment diversification strategy.
Ahsan Khan Chowdhury called upon investors and businessman to cash in on the tremendous potential of business growth in Bangladesh.
Aameir Alihussain sighted capacity and skills development and access to finance for SMEs as the stimulating factor for the next level growth of Bangladesh.
Miran Ali said Bangladesh can easily double the production in next few years through diversified investment specially focusing on manmade fibers instead of traditional cotton products.
Rajashekaran discussed the potential of SMEs and diversified investment opportunities.