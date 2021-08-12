BGMEA optimistic about increase in orders

The discussion was a part of BGMEA’s continuous efforts to keep the flow of export-import shipment smooth, said a press release.

Faruque said export containers loaded with RMG products had to face additional delay at Chattogram port due to nomination of selective shipping lines and off-docks by buyers.

He also said buyers should make optimum use of the capacity of available shipping lines as a best possible way to handle shipment of RMG exports which is expected to increase in the coming months.