Biden reforming PPP to target overlooked small businesses

Aiming to help the smallest American businesses that have been overlooked amid the coronavirus pandemic, president Joe Biden unveiled reforms to a vital aid program on Monday.

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has been a key lifeline to businesses during the COVID-19 crisis, but the smallest among them, those least likely to have relationships with banks, often missed out.

"America's small businesses are hurting, and hurting badly, and they need help now," Biden said in an announcement at the White House.

"When the Paycheck Protection Program was passed, a lot of these mom-and-pop businesses just got muscled out of the way, by bigger companies who jumped in front of the line."

He said the government will open a two-week window starting on Wednesday during which only firms and non-profit groups with fewer than 20 employees will be able to apply for relief.

That 14-day period will give banks and lenders time to target the 98 per cent of the smallest businesses that fall in that category to receive loans, which in most cases are forgiven.