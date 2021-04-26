BKMEA, Swisscontact ink deal to support Covid-hit RMG workers

Swisscontact and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) have signed an agreement for the economic rehabilitation of readymade garments (RMG) workers amid the pandemic, reports UNB.

Sarathi-Progress through Financial Inclusion, a development project of Swisscontact Bangladesh, on Monday signed the agreement with BKMEA to support apparel workers and factories that are still reeling from the disruptions brought about by the pandemic.

Through this collaboration, 400 RMG workers will receive a portion of the wage subsidy.

Many factories will be forced to partially or entirely stop operation in the coming months if they do not receive more production orders from the international brands. This will result in more layoffs in the apparel sector.