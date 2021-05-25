Britain launches consultation before starting India trade talks

Britain is launching a 14-week consultation on a future trade deal with India, seeking the views of the public and business before trade minister Liz Truss hopes to begin talks later this year.

A trade accord with India is seen as a key target for post-Brexit Britain. Prime minister Boris Johnson reluctantly called off a trip to the capital Delhi in April this year after Covid-19 cases spiralled across India.

Johnson's critics suggest the leader went so far as to risk the British public's health by delaying putting India on the travel "red list" - which all but bans travel to England from countries with high coronavirus cases - because of the trip.