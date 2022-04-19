BSEC seeks explanation from 15 CEOs

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has sought explanation from the chief executive officers (CEOs) and managing directors (MDs) of 15 stock brokerage firms immediately after they were found to be involved with aggressive share sale.

The stock market issued notice to the firms on Tuesday, asking them to respond within the next 48 hours.

According to the BSEC, the brokerage houses issued sales orders for a large number of shares of some fundamentally strong companies even before 10:00am when the daily trading was yet to start.