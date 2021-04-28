Cash support: Number of poor increases, allocation remains same

The government is going to provide Tk 2,500 as cash support to each of 3.5 million poor families hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year the government provided them with the same amount of money during the first wave of deadly disease.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the cash distribution at a virtual event on 2 May, officials said.

While inquired about the logic behind supporting the same number of poor families, it was found that the government has no data about the new poor.

Last year, the government allocated Tk12.5 billion to provide cash support to 5 million poor with Tk2,500 each in the country. However, the financial support did not reach 1.5 million poor families due to lack of proper database.