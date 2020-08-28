China-backed AIIB approves $100m to Bangladesh to fight COVID-19

Reuters
Beijing
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) logo
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) logo

Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Friday it would lend $100 million to Bangladesh to help the country deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project will be co-financed by the World Bank and aims to increase the country’s testing, tracing and treatment capacity, as well as its pandemic preparedness, according to a statement by the AIIB.

Advertisement

The loan is part of AIIB’s $13 billion funding facility to help public and private sectors fight the pandemic. The bank had already loaned Bangladesh $250 million through this facility in May.

More News

World Economic Forum meeting canceled

World Economic Forum logo

'Three to five years needed to overcome economic crisis'

Akbar Ali Khan

UAE deal puts Israel's economic reach on Iran's doorstep

The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria on 4 March. Photo: Reuters

Nakugaon reflects pandemic’s heavy toll on bilateral trade

Nakugaon land port