China Evergrande halts share trading in Hong Kong, reports say

Embattled property giant China Evergrande suspended trading in its shares in Hong Kong on Monday pending an announcement on a "major transaction", as the firm struggles in a sea of debt and faces a default.

The halt comes as reports said Hopson Development Holdings planned to buy a 51 per cent stake in Evergrande's property services arm.

"At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00 a.m. on 4 October 2021 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information about a major transaction," Evergrande said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.