CMSMEs are soul of economy: Mannan

Planning minister MA Mannan on Tuesday said cottage, micro, small, and medium sized enterprises (CMSMEs) are the soul of the country’s economy.

“CMSMEs are playing a vital role in the economy of Bangladesh,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at a webinar on “CMSMES in Bangladesh: Journey, Challenges and Future Direction” for Sylhet division as a part of its REVIVE Project, said a press release.

Chairman of PKSF Kazi Kholiquzzaman was the keynote speaker while executive director of Innovation Creativity and Entrepreneurship (ICE) center and associate professor of the Dhaka University Organization Strategy and Leadership Department MD. Rashedur Rahman moderated the webinar.