Dhaka, Male bilateral talks Tuesday

Bangladesh and the Maldives will hold bilateral talks on Tuesday to find ways to strengthen the relations between the two countries, giving a focus on trade and investment and the welfare of Bangladeshi workers in the Maldives, reports UNB.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and his counterpart from the Maldives Abdulla Shahid will lead the respective side in the talks to be held at the state guesthouse Padma.

The issue of possible visit of the president of the Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, to Dhaka in March 2021 may come up for discussions at the meeting.