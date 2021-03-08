Dhaka seeks Saudi investment in PPP projects

State minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar Alam has urged Saudi Arabia to sign a MoU between Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) of Bangladesh and competent Saudi authority, which would enable Saudi investors to invest in Bangladesh, reports UNB.

He discussed the issue during a bilateral meeting with his Saudi counterpart Adel Al-Jubeir at the latter's Office in Riyadh on Sunday.

Saudi state minister Adel Jubeir replied in positive stressing on potential Saudi investors to invest in a vibrant economy like Bangladesh and hoped they will soon sort out the MoU issue regarding PPP.

The Bangladesh state minister stressed on regular business to business dialogue to explore bilateral trade and investment opportunities in Bangladesh.

On a proposal from the Bangladesh state minister for joint venture in contract farming in suitable African countries where Bangladesh can provide its expertise in agriculture and manpower, Saudi state minister welcomed the proposal.

Shahriar Alam expressed his government's gratitude to the Saudi king and crown prince for allowing all the foreign residents irrespective of their legal status for access to free Covid treatment and inoculation, which has saved many lives of expatriates including Bangladesh community living in the Kingdom.

In reply to a request, state minister Jubeir assured of considering an interim arrangement for the irregular Bangladesh expatriates to have access health facilities and employment.

State minister Alam also requested to reappoint a cultural attache at the Saudi embassy in Dhaka, so the service seekers' would not need to send their documents to New Delhi for attestation and Saudi side took note of that.



