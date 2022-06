Bangladesh Bank devaluated Taka once again against the US dollar by Tk 1.60.

The exchange rate of per dollar is fixed at Tk 91.50. The central bank on Monday came up with this decision.

Earlier on Thursday, Taka was depreciated by 90 paisa to Tk 89.90 against a dollar.

Bangladesh Bank is selling dollars continuously from its reserve, and raising the price gradually due to demand of dollars, thus trying to control the market.

Economists, however, are in favour of leaving the dollar price to demand and supply.