Dollar exchange rate nears Tk 92 even in banks

As the transmission of coronavirus subsided and the authorities eased the pandemic restrictions, Bangladesh witnessed a 46 per cent rise in imports in the first six months (July-January) of the fiscal year 2021-22.

On the other hand, the inward remittance plunged 18 per cent in the first nine months (July-March) of FY22 while the export volume increased 33 per cent.

All the facts show that a serious imbalance appeared in the income and expenditure sheet of foreign exchange.

That is why the exchange rate of the dollar rose to around Tk 92 in the banking channel, the bankers say.