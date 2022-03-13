DSEX crosses 6,700-mark

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 9,987.37 million on the country's premier bourse which was Tk 10,612.07 million at the previous session of the week.
Gainers took a strong lead over the losers as out of 380 issues traded, 273 advanced, 87 declined and 20 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group-topped the turnover list, followed by BBS, BDCOM, DSSL and ORIONPHARM.
SALAMCRST was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.92 per cent, while United Insurance was the worst loser, losing 5.20 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) ended higher with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-gaining 238 points to close at 19,799.67 while the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rose 142.57 points to close at 11,879.72.
Of the issues traded, 211 advanced, 65 declined and 17 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 14 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of more than Tk 410 million.