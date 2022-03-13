DSEX crosses 6,700-mark

Stocks Sunday sustained the gaining streak for the fourth consecutive sessions as the optimistic investors are putting fresh bets on lucrative issues riding on regulator steps, reports BSS.

The prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) crossed the 6,700-mark to close at 6,765.73, went up by 97.59 points or 1.46 per cent. Two other indices also edged higher with the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rising 38.08 points to finish at 2,463.19 and the DSE Shariah Index advanced 17.78 points to close at 2,463.19.