Economy on track to recovery

Unbelievable growth in wage earner's remittance inflow

It was assumed that remittance will decrease as the migrants will lose jobs and return home, and their income will fall. In April, the World Bank in a report said wage earner's remittance will decrease by 20 per cent worldwide. Bangladesh is eighth in terms of receiving remittance. However, the growth of remittance is 46 per cent in the first three months of the current fiscal year. The reserve of foreign currency is increasing continuously due to additional foreign assistance, less import expenditure, growth in export and record remittance earnings.

However, different international research organisations view that the current trend of wage earners' remittance will not last.

Fitch Ratings, one of three top credit ratings in the world, said wage earners' income will decrease by 12 per cent worldwide in the second quarter of the current fiscal year because, the Middle East was in crisis from earlier times due to oil price fall. Saudi Arab has adopted a strategy to cut expenditure. Meanwhile, many people return home after losing jobs. As a result, many migrants are sending their last earnings. As of now, this is the reason behind the increase in remittance inflow.

However, it is viewed that the policy of finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has an impact behind the growth of remittance inflow in Bangladesh. Two per cent cash incentive on wage earners' income is being given since 2009. It is assumed that the tendency to send money through informal challenge has decreased. Now the big question is whether this income will sustain if the Middle East does not go back to faster recovery.