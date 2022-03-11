Edible oil prices to come down soon: Anisul

Anisul Huq said these while addressing a special extended meeting of Kasba upazila Awami League at Kasba upazila parishad auditorium in Brahmanbaria.
While talking about district councils, whose tenures have been already expired, the law minister said the new election commission has assumed office recently and they would hopefully arrange the election for district councils.
Kasba upazila AL vice-president Mojibur Rahman, joint general secretary Mahabubul Bari Chowdhury Montu, organising secretary Abdul Hannan Roton, Kasba upzila parishad chairman Rashedul Kawser Bhuiyan and Kasba municipality mayor Golam Hakkani, were present at the meeting, among others.