Eid sales of caps and attar drop by half

Foyez Ullah has been selling caps and attar at the Baitul Mukarram market in the capital for four years. Sales at this young man's shop are highest during the Eid festivals. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, shops were closed during Eid-ul-Fitr last year.

He expected good sales this year and so borrowed money to stock a lot of products. But his sales were not even half of that during other Eids.

It is the same for the other traders too. They say that caps and attar are sold throughout the year, but 80 per cent of these products are sold during Eid. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the sales were not as per hoped for during the last two Eids. The cap and attar traders are suffering as sales are low this year too.