Enough onion in stock; nothing to worry about: Minister

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Monday said there is adequate stock of onion in the country and there is no reason to worry about it.

"The supply of onions is normal as we've some 500,000 tonnes in stock. Besides, onions are being imported from India and Myanmar," he said while addressing a meeting held at the Secretariat.

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is selling onions at Tk 30 per kg through trucks and new onions will reach the markets after a month, said Tipu.