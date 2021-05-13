Facebook-backed crypto project Diem shifts to US

Facebook-backed digital payments project Diem said Wednesday it is shifting to the United States to launch a "stablecoin" backed by dollars.

Diem, which has changed its name and mission since the project was introduced as Libra in June of 2019, will move its operations to the United States from Switzerland as part of what it called a "strategic shift."

The Diem Association overseeing the project announced a partnership between its network's subsidiary and Silvergate Capital Corporation, which will exclusively issue a Diem stablecoin backed by US dollars.

Diem chief executive Stuart Levey touted Silvergate as an ideal partner for "a blockchain-based payment system that protects consumers and enhances the integrity of the financial system."

"We are committed to a payment system that is safe for consumers and businesses, makes payments faster and cheaper, and takes advantage of blockchain technology to bring the benefits of the financial system to more people around the world," he added.