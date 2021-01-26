FDI down 42pc globally in 2020

Global foreign direct investment collapsed in 2020, falling by 42 per cent to an estimated $859 billion from $1.5 trillion in 2019, reports UNB.



The FDI finished 2020 more than 30 per cent below the trough after the global financial crisis in 2009 and back at a level last seen in the 1990s.



UNCTAD published its 38th Global Investment Trends Monitor on Monday.



The decline was concentrated in developed countries, where FDI flows fell by 69 per cent to an estimated $229 billion.

Flows to Europe dried up completely to -4 billion, including large negative flows in several countries.



A sharp decrease was also recorded in the United States (-49 per cent) to $134 billion.



The decline in developing economies was relatively measured at -12 per cent to an estimated $616 billion.



The share of developing economies in global FDI reached 72 per cent - the highest share on record.



China topped the ranking of the largest FDI recipients.



The fall in FDI flows across developing regions was uneven, with -37 per cent in Latin America and the Caribbean, -18 per cent in Africa and -4 per cent in developing countries in Asia. East Asia was the largest host region, accounting for one-third of global FDI in 2020. FDI to transition economies declined by 77 per cent to $13 billion.

