Focus on high value garment exports: FBCCI president to entrepreneurs

FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin has urged the entrepreneurs of garments and textile industries to diversify their investments.

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) president made the call as the chief guest at the first meeting of the standing committee on RMG, knitwear and sweaters at the FBCCI office on Saturday, said a press release.

He said despite being the second largest exporter of readymade garments, Bangladesh mainly exports relatively cheap garments.

The president said most entrepreneurs are interested in investing in cotton-based garment and spinning sector. However, the demand for manmade fiber clothing is now increasing in the world market, and the price is also higher.

Therefore, Jashim urged the entrepreneurs in the readymade garments and textile sectors to invest in the man-made fiber sector.

He said exporters are gradually losing the advantage of cheap power, energy and labor. Moreover, the prices of raw materials are constantly rising.