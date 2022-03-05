Focus on high value garment exports: FBCCI president to entrepreneurs

Therefore, in order to continue the growth of the industry, exporters must now focus on exporting high value garments. The FBCCI President also called upon the entrepreneurs to brand Bangladesh in a new way.
Jashim, the chief of the country's apex trade body, said a safety council has been set up at the FBCCI to ensure the safety of non-export-oriented factories. The Safety Council is working with BIDA to secure all the industries in the country.
Faruque Hassan, chairman of the committee and president of BGMEA, said a study is going on to explore the new items which the producers might be good at, and also to identify the new opportunities to expand their investments.
He said at the same time the exporters are often reducing the prices of their products by competing with each other. The BGMEA president also called for an end to the competition.
BKMEA executive president Mohammad Hatem proposed to form different sub-committees on the banking and financial sector, power and energy, finance ministry and labour ministry to solve problems related to the garment industry.
The members of the committee present at the meeting said that harassment of the Customs and Bond Commissionerate is now the biggest problem for them.
Businessmen are also facing hurdles in importing various raw materials due to HS code complications. Entrepreneurs also think that the law needs to be amended for wastage recycling.
FBCCI director and director-in-charge of the standing committee on land ports, Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal, said his committee would do its utmost to help resolve any issues regarding land port.
FBCCI director Harun Or Rashid, secretary general Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, standing committee co-chairman Abdullah-al-Mahmud Mahin, Enthekhabul Hamid Apu, Shams Mahmud, Fazle Shamim Ehsan, Mohammed Kamal Uddin, Anjan Shekhar Das and Humayun Kabir Selim, were present, among others on the occasion.