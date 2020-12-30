Forex reserves hit record high of over $43 billion

Prothom Alo English Desk

The country’s foreign exchange reserves touched a new record of over US$43 billion on Wednesday amid the coronavirus crisis, reports BSS.

The inflow of remittance added to raise the foreign exchange reserve to 43.173 billion, said a finance ministry press release here today.

Earlier, the previous highest reserves amounting over $42 billion were recorded on 15 December this year.

In this regard, finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said that the foreign exchange reserves have exceeded $43.173 billion which is one of the milestones of the country’s economic and moral ability.

At the beginning of the new year, of course, this is a very happy event for the nation, he added.

He said the inflow of remittances has played an important role in the significant increase in reserves even in the midst of the unexpected impact of COVID-19.

