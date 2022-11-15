China October retail sales, industrial output miss expectations

China on Tuesday reported slower-than-expected growth in factory output and retail sales for October, as a surge in Covid cases and a deepening property slump weighs on the economy.

China is the only major economy persisting with a zero-Covid strategy to stamp out virus clusters as they emerge, but swift and harsh lockdowns associated with that approach have battered growth.

October retail sales were down 0.5 per cent from a year earlier, contracting for the first time since May, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).