China October retail sales, industrial output miss expectations

The figure was below a 0.7 per cent increase expected by Bloomberg analysts and September's 2.5 per cent expansion.
Industrial output grew 5.0 per cent, less than the 5.3 per cent growth forecast and well below the 6.3 gain in September.
"In the face of multiple challenges such as a more complex and severe international environment and new domestic (Covid) outbreaks... (officials are) stepping up efforts to implement various measures to stabilise the economy," the NBS said in a statement.
China's banking regulator on Friday unveiled sweeping measures to rescue the country's struggling property sector with credit support for debt-laden housing developers, and financial help to ensure the completion and handover of projects.
That came on the same day the National Health Commission issued 20 rules for "optimising" China's zero-Covid policy, where certain restrictions were relaxed to limit its social and economic impact.
Fixed-asset investment rose 5.8 per cent in January-October as the government poured billions of dollars into building new railways and industrial parks, NBS data showed.
The unemployment rate remained stable at 5.5 per cent.
Many analysts expect the world's second-largest economy to struggle to reach its growth target this year of around 5.5 per cent, with the International Monetary Fund lowering its forecast for GDP expansion to 3.2 per cent.