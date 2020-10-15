Global shares slip on pandemic surge, failing stimulus hopes

Still, many investors expect large stimulus after the election, which Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is increasingly expected to win.

Although Biden has been seen as more likely to raise taxes on corporate profits and capital gains, investors are also pointing to other potential benefits of a Biden presidency, such as less global trade uncertainty.

"It smacks of opportunism when markets were saying just a few months ago stocks would crash if Trump would lose and now they say Biden victory would be good for stocks," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. "What this suggests is that markets are flush with cash after massive monetary easings by global central banks."

In currencies, sterling was well-bid at $1.3017, having climbed 0.6 per cent on Wednesday on hopes of progress in talks between Britain and the European Union.

But some of the enthusiasm was lost after British prime minister Boris Johnson told the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, that he was disappointed there had not been more progress in the talks.

The Australian dollar shed 0.5 per cent to $0.7128 after the country's central bank stoked speculation of a near-term cut in interest rates and more longer-dated government debt purchases.