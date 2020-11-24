$169 bn for 29,000 lives? Study calculates cost of US shutdowns

There’s little doubt that government-ordered business shutdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19 damaged the US economy, but the exact cost has not been clear.

Researchers from HEC Paris business school and Bocconi University in Milan have reached a sobering calculation: the closures beginning at the pandemic’s onset in March through May saved 29,000 lives—at a cost of $169 billion, or around $6 million per person.

“Governors saved lives on the one hand, but reduced economic activity on the other,” Jean-Noel Barrot, a professor at HEC Paris and member of France’s National Assembly, told AFP.

How to address the world’s largest coronavirus outbreak has become a vexing, politically charged question in the United States, where the virus has infected more than 12.2 million people and killed nearly 257,000.