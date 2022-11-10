Asian stocks down after US midterms turn global markets red

Asian stocks started down on Thursday after inconclusive US midterm election results and a turbulent cryptocurrency market left Wall Street and European markets in a sea of red.

The uncertainty, especially about how the midterm results would impact inflation, transferred to Asia overnight.

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, Jakarta and Taipei were all trading lower.

"A purple dilemma might be the best way to describe the red-blue tangle that emerged Wednesday. It'll be gridlock, that's for sure," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said of the US midterms.