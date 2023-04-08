World Bank could lend $50bn more over decade with reform: Yellen

The World Bank's ongoing reform could result in a $50 billion lending boost over the next decade, treasury secretary Janet Yellen told AFP ahead of stakeholders' meetings next week where key changes are expected to be announced.

Central bankers, finance ministers and participants from more than 180 member countries are expected to gather in the US capital for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank's spring meetings in the coming week.

A key topic of discussion will be the World Bank's evolution, amid a push for lenders to revamp and meet global challenges like climate change. The United States is the largest shareholder of the World Bank Group.