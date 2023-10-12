Israel-Hamas war a new cloud over world economy: IMF

The global economy's recovery from the Covid pandemic has been hit by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, elevated inflation and high interest rates.

"Unfortunately, far too many countries and communities are affected by natural disasters, and worse by wars in Ukraine and now in the Middle East that cause tragic loss of civilian lives and tremendous suffering," Georgieva said.

"We mourn the victims," she added.

"We are experiencing severe shocks that are now becoming the new normal for a world that is weakened by weak growth and economic fragmentation."

The IMF has kept its growth forecast a 3.0 per cent for this year but lowered it to 2.9 per cent for 2024, warning that the economy is "limping along, not sprinting."

The IMF's growth forecast for the Middle East and North Africa region was cut from 3.1 per cent to 2.0 per cent for this year, though it is expected to rebound by 3.4 per cent in 2024.

"Over few months, the world economy has entered into troubled times with the war in Ukraine, conflict in Azerbaijan (and an) awful terrorist attack in Israel," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters.

"Geopolitical risks are the most significant risks for the world economy now," Le Maire said.