India wheat prices jump to record high, limit scope for govt-to-govt deals

"Most of the farmers have sold their crop. Negligible supplies are coming up for sale even though demand is robust," said Gopaldas Agarwal, a trader based at Indore in central India.

Local wheat prices jumped to a record 23,547 rupees per tonne on Wednesday. That was up nearly 12 per cent from recent lows that followed the government's surprise ban on exports on 14 May.

Supplies in grain markets were much lower this year than normal, showing that 2022 production had dropped far more than the government had estimated, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.