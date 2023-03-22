Nagad becomes billion-dollar company only in 3 years

State minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak has said Nagad, a mobile financial service provider of the Bangladesh Postal Department, has emerged as a billion-dollar company only in the first three years of its inception, reports BSS.

"Nagad has become a billion-dollar company on the basis of its partnership with the Postal Department and the ICT Division's 'Parichay', while it took bKash 10 years to achieve that," he said.

The state minister made these remarks while comparing the country's two leading MFS carriers-bKash and Nagad-at an event held in a city hotel on Tuesday to inaugurate "Meghna Pay", an MFS of Meghna Bank.