Singapore economy grows more than expected in 2022

Growth in the fourth quarter came in at 2.2 per cent, sharply down from 4.2 per cent in July-September, according to advance estimates by the trade ministry.

Exports for computer chips and other products have been hit by softer global demand caused by surging inflation and sharp increases in interest rates.

The city-state’s economic performance is often seen as a useful barometer of the global environment because of its reliance on trade with the rest of the world.