New Russia gas halt tightens energy screws on Europe

Russia halted gas supplies via a major pipeline to Europe on Wednesday, intensifying an economic battle between Moscow and Brussels and raising the prospects of recession and energy rationing in some of the region’s richest countries.

The outage for maintenance on Nord Stream 1 means that no gas will flow to Germany between 01:00 GMT on 31 August and 01:00 GMT on 3 September, according to Russian state energy giant Gazprom.

Data from entry points linking Nord Stream 1 to the German gas network via the Baltic Sea confirmed flows fell to zero early on Wednesday. Data from the Nord Stream 1 operator’s website showed flows drastically down for 0300-0400 CET (01:00-02:00 GMT) from an hour earlier.